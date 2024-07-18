Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Las Vegas Appearance

According to the White House, Biden is experiencing "mild symptoms."

Today, Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a scheduled appearance in Las Vegas, the White House recently confirmed. Reportedly, the 81-year-old is currently experiencing "mild symptoms" such as “general malaise.” He canceled his public appearance as a result of the infection and is now headed home to Delaware to self-isolate. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden will "carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

His physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, claims he “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise.” AP reports that he was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral drug, and has taken his first dose. Hopefully, Biden will be able to recover quickly. Luckily, he appears to be in good spirits despite being under the weather. He told reporters on Air Force One that he was feeling "good" earlier today, indicating that his illness hasn't taken too much of a toll on him.

Joe Biden Makes Light Of COVID-19 Diagnosis

Of course, this latest development comes amid serious questions about his ability to hold the country down for another term, particularly following his performance last month during his first debate with Donald Trump. It also comes shortly after the assassination attempt on Trump that took place at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend. Reportedly, Biden is vaccinated and received his recommended annual booster dose, which is proven to limit serious illness and death from COVID-19.