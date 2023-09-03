Jimmy Buffett Died From Rare Skin Cancer

The music world mourned the death of Jimmy Buffett this week. Buffett, who built a musical and commercial empire on the back of his beach life-themed music, was reported to have died on September 1 at the age of 76. On September 2, his website announced that Buffett had died following a four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, an extremely rare and fast-spreading form of skin cancer. Furthermore, Buffett faced the cancer in secret. His last known public performance was a surprise show in Rhode Island in July 2023.

Originally from Mississippi, Buffett pioneered a “beach bum” style and musical sound. That in turn found an audience in places like SoCal and the Florida Keys. He began recording music in the 1970s but only got his first #1 album in 2004 with License To Chill. His best charting single was 1977’s “Margaritaville”, which peaked at #8. That song would give its name to a restaurant chain that Buffett opened in 1985. A consistently popular chain, it received a new boost of attention earlier this year. YouTubers Eddy Burback and Ted Nivison underwent a road trip to visit every Margaritaville in North America.

World Mourns Jimmy Buffett

A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another.



We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2023

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the initial statement announcing his death read. The subsequent statement that revealed Buffett’s cause of death also announced that he had died at his home in Sag Harbor, New York.

Buffett’s death was marked by several musical greats. “So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor 🦜🌴🌊,” wrote Kenny Chesney, who collabed with Buffett several times. “A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another. We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together,” wrote President Joe Biden. Buffett is survived by Jane, his wife of 46 years, as well as their three children – Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron.

