Kate-Gate: The Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Kate Middleton's Photoshop Job

Kate Middleton has become the latest subject of intense online chatter. In fact, the ongoing topic has now been cheekily termed “Kate-gate.” Moreover, members of the public of different intents and across political divides have begun circulating unusual conspiracy theories. Why? To explain the Princess’ reported disappearance. She has yet to be seen in public in months, and a botched Photoshop job on Mother’s Day has sent the media into a frenzy. The question remains: where is Kate Middleton?

Origins Of The Story

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Mia Tindall attend Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and consort of Prince William, made her last public appearance on Christmas Day in 2023. Ever the fashion trendsetter, she wore an elegant and striking cobalt-blue ensemble by Alexander McQueen. She gracefully led her children into the Sandringham church, which is a cherished Royal Family. It’s been a few months since the world has seen her.

However, on January 17th, Kensington Palace released a statement disclosing that Middleton had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” the previous day. The palace assured the public that the surgery had been successful. It was also included in the statement that Princess Kate would be absent from official engagements until Easter. Her discharge from the hospital was confirmed on January 29th.

On March 4th, TMZ posted some fuzzy paparazzi shots of the princess and her mom cruising around Windsor Castle in an Audi. The British press decided not to share these pictures, apparently out of respect for the princess' privacy. People didn't really buy into these images as proof of the princess being okay. Mainly because they were so blurry one could not really make out Middleton, let alone tell how she was doing in the aftermath of the reported surgery. So, despite TMZ’s attempt to dissuade murmurings about Middleton’s public absence, it only brought more attention to it.

The Infamous Mother’s Day Photo

The tension reached its climax on March 10th, 2024, which is Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of the princess with her three children on their social media platforms. The Palace claimed the picture was taken by William the previous week in Windsor. However, the public soon noticed heavy editing flaws in the images. Princess Charlotte's left hand didn't align with her sweater sleeve, and Middleton's zipper was off. Additionally, certain body parts appeared oddly blurred. Metadata also revealed the photo had been saved twice in Photoshop. The shoddy editing prompted major press agencies like The Associated Press, Reuters, Getty Images, and Agence France-Presse to issue "kill notices.” A kill notice is a rare publishing industry policy urging against the use of an image suspected to have dubious alterations.

The following day, the Princess attempted to clarify the mishap on the family's official accounts. She attributed the photos to a failed Photoshop experiment. However, the explanation fell flat with the public. Kensington Palace later stated they would not release the original, unedited photo of Kate and her children.

Conspiracy Theories About “Kate-Gate”

Speculation about Kate Middleton’s whereabouts have spiraled out of control. They range from serious complications following the surgery to rumors of divorce sparked by William's alleged infidelity. At the start of the chaos, television personality Concha Calleja made shocking claims on the Spanish program Fiesta. She suggested that Middleton was faring poorly after surgery and had slipped into a coma. In an unprecedented move, the palace took the time to officially refute the report on February 1st, despite Calleja’s reputation as a conspiracy theorist.

Meanwhile, another faction adamantly believes that the TMZ images from March 4th didn't actually feature Middleton at all, suggesting it might have been someone else, or even a wax figure. Adding fuel to the fire, a viral TikTok video which has also been reshared on X convinced many that the Mother’s Day photo was never authentic to begin with. Instead, it’s been alleged that it was a heavily doctored image recycled from another outing of Kate Middleton back in November 2023.

Why Some Believe The Conspiracies Surrounding Kate Middleton

The Princess’ sudden disappearance might have gone relatively unnoticed if not for the flurry of reports emanating from Kensington Palace. Towards the end of December, two palace-affiliated sources excitedly announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton would embark on a trip to Italy. However, in January, this plan was abruptly scrapped, citing Middleton's recovery from her "planned abdominal surgery." Following her discharge on January 29th, Prince William resumed his public appearances until February 27th. However, he unexpectedly withdrew from attending the Thanksgiving service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, without providing a reason.

Adding to the intrigue, just hours after Kate Middleton's medical disclosure, King Charles revealed his health news: treatment for an enlarged prostate. On February 5th, it was announced he was diagnosed with cancer. But despite his health challenges, Charles has continued to make public appearances. He met with ambassadors from Algeria and Mauritania at Buckingham Palace on March 6th. While acknowledging the differing roles and powers within the Royal Family, some find it suspicious that while one member faces a cancer diagnosis and still maintains an active public schedule, another member, who reportedly underwent a planned procedure for an undisclosed ailment and has supposedly recovered, remains conspicuously absent.

Critics have also pointed out that Kate Middleton is typically not one to shy away from public attention. She has been renowned as one of the most photographed celebrities of the past decade. In fact, Middleton famously appeared flawless for a hospital photoshoot with her firstborn, Prince George, mere hours after giving birth. The sudden need to disappear for months on end has therefore raised more than a few eyebrows. Nonetheless, fans and onlookers hope she’s faring well.

