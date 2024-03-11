Kate Middleton Apologizes For Editing Mother's Day Picture As Conspiracy Theories Arise

Kate Middleton has admitted to editing her Mother's Day photo on social media, on Sunday. The original photo features her posing with her children and the caption: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.” It quickly went viral as fans noticed strange details in it.

Amid surmounting backlash, she posted a statement copping to the photo being edited on Twitter. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.” The drama comes as the Princess of Wales' whereabouts have been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories in recent weeks following her abdominal surgery in January.

Kate Middleton Poses With Her Family

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge

After the surgery, Palace officials revealed that it was a success and Middleton would be stepping away from the spotlight while she recovers. As the days that she hasn't been seen in public continue, people have spread more and more rumors that her health is worse than the public knows. Check out Middleton's post and subsequent apology below.

Kate Middleton Edits Photo With Her Kids

Sunday marked Mother's Day in the United Kingdom. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kate Middleton on HotNewHipHop.

