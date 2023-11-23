Prince Harry Net Worth 2023: What Is Meghan Markle's Husband Worth?

As of 2023, Prince Harry's net worth is estimated to be around $60 million, according to Cosmopolitan, a figure that reflects his journey from a senior royal to a financially independent individual. This substantial sum is a combination of inheritance, earnings from his military career, and recent lucrative deals with major media companies.

A significant portion of Prince Harry's wealth comes from inheritance. His mother, Princess Diana, left him and his brother Prince William around $10 million each after taxes. This inheritance also included annual dividends, which started when they turned 25, adding a considerable amount to their fortunes. Additionally, the late Queen Elizabeth's mother, the Queen Mother, set up a trust fund for her great-grandchildren. This, of course, further contributed to Harry's wealth.

Military Earnings & Trust Funds

Prince Harry's career as a helicopter pilot in the army also contributed to his net worth. His salary ranged between $50,000 and $53,000, a modest sum compared to his other income streams. Still, it's a significant contribution. Furthermore, the trust fund set up by the Queen Mother, which Harry accessed at age 21, added to his financial resources. It's reported that he received a larger share of this fund to compensate for not becoming sovereign.

Stepping Back From Royal Duties

The decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step back from their roles as senior royals in 2020 marked a significant shift in their financial landscape. They expressed a desire to become financially independent while continuing to support the Queen. This move raised questions about their financial future and how they would sustain their lifestyle outside the royal framework.

Lucrative Deals & Financial Independence

Post their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan have signed several high-profile deals, notably with Netflix and Spotify. These deals are reported to be extremely lucrative, with the Netflix deal alone rumored to be worth around $100 million. These partnerships have played a crucial role in establishing their financial independence and significantly increasing Prince Harry's net worth.

The Combined Wealth Of Harry & Meghan

It's also worth noting that Meghan Markle, a successful actress and entrepreneur in her own right, has a considerable net worth. Her earnings from her acting career, particularly from her role in the TV series Suits, along with her various endorsements and projects, contribute to the couple's combined wealth.

Philanthropy & Future Ventures

Despite their substantial wealth, Prince Harry and Meghan gained a reputation for their philanthropic efforts. Their involvement in various charitable activities and the use of their platform to support numerous causes made headlines over the years. Looking ahead, it's expected that they will continue to leverage their influence and resources for philanthropic endeavors. We expect that they'll also explore new business opportunities that align with their values and interests.

Conclusion

Prince Harry's journey from a senior royal to an independent entity has been marked by significant financial shifts. His current net worth of approximately $60 million as of 2023 is a testament to his ability to adapt and thrive in changing circumstances. With their combined talents, resources, and global influence, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are well-positioned to continue building their wealth while making meaningful contributions to the causes they care about.