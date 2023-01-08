Prince Harry is gearing up for a dramatic tell-all in the form of his new book. The memoir is set to serve as an inside look into the Royal Family.

However, one of the things that Harry mentions is the fact that he claims to have killed 25 members of the Taliban while serving in Afghanistan. This is certainly causing lots of controversies online.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

The Associated Press allegedly has an early copy of the book and its contents. Harry reportedly writes proudly about the murders. “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies,” is how he says it himself. He goes on to say that, in the heat of the moment within battle, enemies dying are like removing pieces from a chessboard.

Not only is he putting a number on the amount of people he’s responsible for killing, but he’s also referring to them in a rather inhumane way. Anas Haqqani, a Senior Taliban leader is speaking out against the prince’s claims. “The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans with families,” he says.

BREAKING: Senior Taliban leader Anas Haqqani has responded after Prince Harry revealed his kill count in Afghanistan was 25: "The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans with families." pic.twitter.com/ndbc2VCRnK — TalkTV (@TalkTV) January 6, 2023

Furthermore, some veterans are speaking out about the dangers of these comments. Military members say it’s an “unwritten rule” to not put a head count on your killings while being in the line of battle. “That’s not how you behave in the Army; it’s not how we think. He has badly let the side down. We don’t do notches on the rifle butt. We never did,” says Tim Collins, a retired British Army colonel.

This is also not the first time that the Duke of Sussex is speaking publicly about his time in the military. In total, he served 10 years as part of the British Army, serving in Afghanistan two times. Between 2012-2013, he served as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner.

Of course, the world was witness to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, leaving the Royal Family in 2021. The memoir, titled Spare, will be available worldwide on Tuesday (January 10).

What are your thoughts on Prince Harry’s claims? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates in pop culture and music.

[via] [via]