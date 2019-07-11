afghanistan
- Pop CulturePrince Harry Claims To Have Killed 25 Taliban MembersThe comments are stirring up a lot of controversy and outrage.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CulturePresident Biden Confirms Death Of Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri"If you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out," POTUS said during his White House address earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Calls Out Joe Biden For Afghanistan Withdrawal Before Holyfield-Belfort FightDonald Trump used his commentary during the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight to criticize Joe Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsPresident Joe Biden Declares The End Of The "Forever War" In AfghanistanPresident Joe Biden declared the end to the war in Afghanistan during a national address on Tuesday.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsJoe Biden Defends Decision To Withdraw US Troops From AfghanistanJoe Biden defended the decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan in his first speech since the collapse of the Afghan government.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Announces Plans To Withdraw Troops From AfghanistanJoe Biden has officially announced plans to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11th, 2021. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsUS Signs Peace Agreement With Taliban To End War In AfghanistanThe United States has signed a historic peace deal to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Slams Chicago: "Afghanistan Is Safe In Comparison"Trump visit to Chicago was met with slander towards the city itself as well as the top cop.By Aron A.
