- SongsBurna Boy & Byron Messia Float On New Single "Talibans II"Both acrobats artists come through with impeccable flows on their new collaboration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePrince Harry Claims To Have Killed 25 Taliban MembersThe comments are stirring up a lot of controversy and outrage.By Isaac Fontes
- PoliticsPresident Joe Biden Declares The End Of The "Forever War" In AfghanistanPresident Joe Biden declared the end to the war in Afghanistan during a national address on Tuesday.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsBiden Promises To "Hunt Down" Terrorists Responsible For Attack At Kabul AirportThe president also says that the U.S. "will respond with force and precision." The attack killed 13 U.S. troops and 60 Afghan civilians.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJoe Biden Announces Plans To Withdraw Troops From AfghanistanJoe Biden has officially announced plans to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11th, 2021. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsThe Taliban Endorses Donald Trump In U.S. Election"Trump might be ridiculous for the rest of the world, but he is sane and wise man for the Taliban," a senior member of the Taliban said about Donald Trump. By Aron A.