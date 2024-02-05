King Charles III Has Cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement provided to BBC on Monday. The 75-year-old was at the hospital, last week, to treat benign prostate enlargement when the issue was discovered. He will continue with his royal duties behind the scenes but postpone public appearances. He was last seen at a church service in Sandringham on Sunday.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the Palace’s statement said. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

King Charles III Attends Church Service

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at St. Mary. Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday February 4, 2024. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Royal Society of Medicine President Dr Jay Verma thanked the King for showing that cancer is indiscriminate. "Please don't be shy. The more information we have the better to help - hopefully - rule out cancer or, if not, put you on the most suitable treatment pathway," he said, according to BBC. Check out Buckingham Palace's announcement of King Charles' condition below.

The Royal Family Speaks Out

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6 📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, as well as Commons Speaker Sir Lyndsay Hoyle have all shared well wishes for Charles. Additionally, U.S. President Joe Biden says he intends to speak with the King. Be on the lookout for further updates on King Charles on HotNewHipHop.

