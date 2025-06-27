Walter Scott Of The Whispers Passes Away At 81

We have sadly lost a lot of musical legends in 2025, and the entertainment world now mourns the loss of Walter Scott. The founding member of the iconic vocal group The Whispers has reportedly passed away at 81 years old following a six-month battle with cancer, according to The Los Angeles Sentinel.

His family reportedly confirmed the saddening news to the outlet and revealed he spent his final moments surrounded by family and loved ones in Los Angeles' Northridge neighborhood. We send our deepest condolences to all those affected by this loss, and extend our sympathies to fans and admirers all around the world.

You most likely know Walter Scott and The Whispers for an extensive catalog of R&B, funk, soul, and disco hits from the 1960s through to the 1990s and beyond. "And The Beat Goes On" and "Rock Steady" are two of their most enduring classics, with other beloved tracks including "Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong," "Lady," "It's A Love Thing," "Innocent," and many more gold and platinum singles and albums.

RIP Walter Scott

Scott founded The Whispers in 1963 in Watts, California alongside his twin Wallace "Scotty," Gordy Harmon, Marcus Hutson, and Nicholas Caldwell. After a brief stint in the military, he rejoined the group and eventually enjoyed their massive success from 1980 onward.

"We knew by 1981, we didn’t think of it as made it, we thought of it as the validation from our peers and fans that they liked us," Walter Scott had once remarked of their success. "From that point on, up until 1988 everything we recorded was either gold or platinum," Scotty added.