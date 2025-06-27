Walter Scott Of The Whispers Passes Away At 81

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 197 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Walter Scott The Whispers Passes Away Music News
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 02: Walter Scott performs with The Whispers at Chene Park Amphitheater on August 2, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage/Getty Images)
Walter Scott was a founding member of The Whispers, whom you know for their massive hits like "And The Beat Goes On" and "Rock Steady."

We have sadly lost a lot of musical legends in 2025, and the entertainment world now mourns the loss of Walter Scott. The founding member of the iconic vocal group The Whispers has reportedly passed away at 81 years old following a six-month battle with cancer, according to The Los Angeles Sentinel.

His family reportedly confirmed the saddening news to the outlet and revealed he spent his final moments surrounded by family and loved ones in Los Angeles' Northridge neighborhood. We send our deepest condolences to all those affected by this loss, and extend our sympathies to fans and admirers all around the world.

You most likely know Walter Scott and The Whispers for an extensive catalog of R&B, funk, soul, and disco hits from the 1960s through to the 1990s and beyond. "And The Beat Goes On" and "Rock Steady" are two of their most enduring classics, with other beloved tracks including "Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong," "Lady," "It's A Love Thing," "Innocent," and many more gold and platinum singles and albums.

Read More: Angie Stone Remembered: From Hip-Hop Pioneer To Neo-Soul Icon

RIP Walter Scott

Scott founded The Whispers in 1963 in Watts, California alongside his twin Wallace "Scotty," Gordy Harmon, Marcus Hutson, and Nicholas Caldwell. After a brief stint in the military, he rejoined the group and eventually enjoyed their massive success from 1980 onward.

"We knew by 1981, we didn’t think of it as made it, we thought of it as the validation from our peers and fans that they liked us," Walter Scott had once remarked of their success. "From that point on, up until 1988 everything we recorded was either gold or platinum," Scotty added.

Following this revelation, Questlove of The Roots penned a heartfelt tribute for Walter Scott via Instagram. "Love For Walter Scott of The Whispers…one of the most trusted voices in 70s soul music," he wrote. "He along w his twin Wallace 'Scotty' Scott rode the thin line of the common velvet smooth voice you were familiar with ——like the talented uncle in the family….who btw could DUST you inna min w his dizzying blink & you lost him squiggle gee doo dweedy scatlibs. If there ever was the recipient of MANY a 'that’s MY SONG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!'? It was this gentleman. RiggleDooDweepDunDweee dah Deeeeeee in Peace."

Read More: Roberta Flack Samples: A Lasting Legacy In Hip-Hop

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.8K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.0K
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 433
Robin Marchant/Getty Images Music Master P Delivers A Masterclass In Hustle On "The Breakfast Club" 4.5K