Quavo Poses Alongside Superfan With His Face Tattooed On Their Back

It's no secret that some fans can take their dedication pretty far. Recently, however, Quavo ran into a man who took his commitment to the extreme. Last week, the hitmaker was roaming around Italy when he met the superfan, who promptly took off his shirt to unveil a huge tattoo of his face. The massive piece is situated on the man's back, right beside another tribute tattoo of Post Malone.

It's unclear exactly when the lucky fan got to snap a photo with Quavo, but it's likely to have been at Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures listening event. It took place last week at Milan’s Mediolanum Forum. The detailed portrait shows Quavo looking off to the side, flashing a big smile in a pair of sunglasses.

Quavo Meets Lucky Fan In Italy

While the fan's ink is pretty impressive, he's far from the first person to honor someone they care about with a tribute tattoo. After the passing of Quavo's former Migos groupmate Takeoff, for example, the third member of the group Offset got a tattoo in his honor. The massive piece takes up the performer's full back, and appears to show Takeoff in space. While it's unclear whether or not Quavo is sporting any tattoos in honor of the late artist, he did share a post shortly after, reminding fans that rocket power "is in you" and "not on you."

Quavo does have several other tattoos, however, and even used to tattoo others when he was younger. In an October interview, he revealed that he used a "kind of stolen" tattoo gun to give Takeoff his first and only tattoo, which was also the first he gave to anybody. What do you think of Quavo meeting a fan in Italy with a massive tattoo of his face on their back? Are you impressed by the fan's ink? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

