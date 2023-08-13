Boosie Badazz Celebrates Fan Beating Cancer, Praises 1090 Jake

Boosie Badazz recently took to social media, sharing some great news with his followers. The Louisiana-born rapper revealed that a young superfan of his, MJ, has beat cancer. Boosie himself just announced back in May that he’s now cancer free, after battling kidney cancer since 2015. He says he’s known the fan for some time, and was on his way to pay him a visit in the hospital. For obvious reasons, he couldn’t contain his joy for MJ and his family.

“Today, we in Killeen, Texas,” he explains in a clip. “It’s a special day! We finna ring the bell for MJ. MJ is a kid whose life I’ve been in for the last four years. And he beat cancer, so we celebratin’ today!” “As you know, I’m a cancer survivor,” he continues, “so, we celebratin’ today in Killeen, Texas. Headed to the hospital now! I just wanna give motivation to all the kids. […] It’s a special day for MJ today, for real.”

Boosie Badazz Says “It’s A Special Day”

Boosie Badazz is all smiles as young fan beats cancer: "We celebrating today"

Fans are glad to see a more vulnerable, empathetic side of Boosie, who’s mostly known to pop off about drama online. He goes in on alleged “rats,” weighs in on high-profile trials, and more. In fact, during a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie shared his thoughts on someone else who takes a similar approach to social media. The two of them discussed 1090 Jake, and apparently, Boosie has a lot of respect for the 28-year-old.

It makes sense, considering they both recently had a public feud with Kodak Black in light of his collab with 6ix9ine. They also both frequently discuss legal drama, making them pretty controversial figures on the internet. In a clip from the interview, Boosie reveals that he’s “grateful” to 1090 Jake for exposing “snitches” from the 2023 XXL Freshman Class. “I smile every time,” he tells DJ Vlad. “I f*ck with him,” he adds, “and if he was a different color, it would be all grave.”

