Summer Walker Shocks Fans By Speaking About Wanting More Children Amid Rico Recklezz Fling

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 605 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summer Walker More Children Rico Recklezz Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 4: Summer Walker attends The Push Back Project 2025 at Mack Wilbourn's Residence on September 4, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Summer Walker is a hard romantic and a lover of all things love, and folks wonder if Rico Recklezz has just as much baby fever.

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz shocked their fanbases late last year with their public relationship, but they might have more shocking news on the way. In a recent Instagram Story post on Thursday (February 20), the singer remarked that she feels quite sad about not being able to welcome a baby into the world this year. "I’m literally so sad I can’t have a [woman holding baby emoji] this year," she captioned her picture. Summer has three children from two different relationships at press time, and often makes headlines for her romantic exploits and for her vulnerability on these issues.

Of course, Rico Recklezz is very happy with his new boo, whether or not he agrees with the baby fever. He recently revealed how they even got together in the first place. "It damn near got stalker-ish," Rico remarked on VladTV concerning the years he spent sliding in Summer's DMs. "The only reason it didn’t get stalker-ish is because I kept going to jail. [...] She finally [was] like, ‘You not finna stop, is you?'" Apparently, the rest is history, and we wish them the best in their journey.

Read More: Summer Walker Literally Burns Her Bridge With NLE Choppa In Tense Visual For "Heart Of A Woman"

Summer Walker Exes

However, all this doesn't mean that Summer Walker doesn't keep tabs with her previous relationships. "I would say, don’t interact with the baby mamas," she told Yung Miami when they discussed coparenting relationships on Summer's podcast. "If they’re ‘hood rat, hood rat, hoochie mamas,’ it’ll never be a true, genuine interaction." "The bond should come naturally. Nothing should be forced," the former City Girl added. "I’m not the baby mama that’s like, ‘Don’t take my child around that woman.’ You can take her, but I just need a conversation with her first. I want to know where my child is and what y’all are doing."

Meanwhile, through new collabs such as the "POOKIE'S REQUIEM" remix with SAILORR, Summer Walker continues to expand her smooth R&B repertoire. Hopefully there are mostly bright days ahead for her and Rico Recklezz, whether or not they decide to have a baby. This was a pretty vague IG Story post altogether, so maybe we're just being paranoid. But who knows!

Read More: Sexyy Red & Summer Walker Send Social Media Into A Frenzy Over Cheating In Relationship Advice

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Relationships Summer Walker’s Flirty New Selfies Leave Rico Recklezz In Awe 760
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 Relationships Rico Recklezz Reveals “Stalkerish” Way He Got Summer Walker’s Attention 800
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals Music Sexyy Red & Summer Walker Send Social Media Into A Frenzy Over Cheating In Relationship Advice 2.5K
2024 Baby2Baby Gala Relationships Summer Walker & Rico Recklezz Spark Dating Rumors With Flirty New Photos 4.0K