Summer Walker Shocks Fans By Speaking About Wanting More Children Amid Rico Recklezz Fling

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz shocked their fanbases late last year with their public relationship, but they might have more shocking news on the way. In a recent Instagram Story post on Thursday (February 20), the singer remarked that she feels quite sad about not being able to welcome a baby into the world this year. "I’m literally so sad I can’t have a [woman holding baby emoji] this year," she captioned her picture. Summer has three children from two different relationships at press time, and often makes headlines for her romantic exploits and for her vulnerability on these issues.

Of course, Rico Recklezz is very happy with his new boo, whether or not he agrees with the baby fever. He recently revealed how they even got together in the first place. "It damn near got stalker-ish," Rico remarked on VladTV concerning the years he spent sliding in Summer's DMs. "The only reason it didn’t get stalker-ish is because I kept going to jail. [...] She finally [was] like, ‘You not finna stop, is you?'" Apparently, the rest is history, and we wish them the best in their journey.

Summer Walker Exes

However, all this doesn't mean that Summer Walker doesn't keep tabs with her previous relationships. "I would say, don’t interact with the baby mamas," she told Yung Miami when they discussed coparenting relationships on Summer's podcast. "If they’re ‘hood rat, hood rat, hoochie mamas,’ it’ll never be a true, genuine interaction." "The bond should come naturally. Nothing should be forced," the former City Girl added. "I’m not the baby mama that’s like, ‘Don’t take my child around that woman.’ You can take her, but I just need a conversation with her first. I want to know where my child is and what y’all are doing."