Summer Walker Confirms Rico Recklezz Dating Rumors And Fans Are Absolutely Stunned

Speculation about these two possibly being together started about two weeks ago.

Summer Walker probably got some nice gifts this holiday season, but maybe none greater than new boyfriend. Things are all but confirmed now between the Georgia R&B act and Chicago drill rapper, Rico Recklezz. These two sparked some dating rumors a couple of weeks ago after the latter shared some pretty telling photos. They included a FaceTime screenshot, a massive pink and red rose bouquet with a card that read "Will you be mine?" with "yes" and "no" checkboxes. People began to pick up that it looked similar to the flowers that Summer posed with in November. Finally, Rico shared a third one of them cheesin' in front of a Christmas tree.

All of these were captioned with, ""God sent me 2 fix her heart ❤️‍🩹✍🏽." At the time of this update, a lot Summer Walker fans were baffled and cracking jokes left and right. "RUN SUMMER RUNNNNNN," one X user implored. "Why is she dating this crash out 😂n**** a clout chaser," another added. Well, she didn't in fact "run" because Christmas day photos of them are doubling down on their relationship. One of them sees them holding hands and smirking for the camera, while the other is a lot more intimate.

Summer Walker Fans Don't Seem To Approve Of Rico Recklezz

Rico is holding up Summer by her thighs and she looks absolutely cozy in his arms. Even though they look happy, and we are ecstatic for them, time didn't heal her fans' wounds. They are still in utter shock and not taking this seriously at all. "If a n**** like Rico Reckless can pull a chick like Summer Walker den I know there’s still hope for me dating in 2025‼️"

"Put respect on rico reckless name😂" "I give it till end of January." So, yeah, folks don't really approve of her new man. However, they never really have, especially over the last year and change. They were extremely vocal about Summer's short-lived relationship with Coop Cashington, for example. They dug up a lot of dirt on him, including how he had a history of being controlling, posting revenge porn, and more. We will see how long they give her this time, but again we are happy for Summer and Rico.