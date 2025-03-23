Summer Walker Puts Rico Recklezz, Traveling, & Family Over Turning In Her Album

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RECORDING ACADEMY-HONORS-LEGEND
US singer Summer Walker attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 2, 2022. - US singer-songwriter John Legend is being honored during the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz began their relationship in 2024 after the Chicago rapper slid into her messages.

Summer Walker has fans patiently waiting for her anticipated album, Finally Over It. In a new social media clip, the chart-topping singer provides an update on the album. "Me doing everything except turning in my album," she captioned her Instagram Story. The clip shows the singer enjoying fine dining, spending time with family, partying with boyfriend Rico Recklezz. While she has released a single from the album, it has been delayed due to her outside situations.

In October 2024, Walker introduced the project with "Heart of a Woman," a lead single that immediately captivated listeners. The track showcases her signature blend of vulnerability and confidence, unraveling the emotional complexities of relationships with piercing honesty. Critics have praised its soulful production and introspective lyricism, reinforcing her ability to connect with audiences on a personal level.

Summer Walker Finally Over It

Collaboration has always been central to Walker’s creative process, and Finally Over It is expected to feature several notable artists. In November 2024, she confirmed that rapper Latto would appear on the album, heightening anticipation. Their partnership hints at an intriguing fusion of R&B and hip-hop, a sound Walker has effortlessly navigated throughout her career. Although she has yet to announce an official release date, the excitement surrounding Finally Over It continues to build. For Walker, this album represents more than just the final chapter of a trilogy—it’s a declaration of growth, resilience, and artistic freedom. Fans expect a deeply personal body of work, one that captures the essence of her experiences with unfiltered emotion.

While the wait continues, "Heart of a Woman" offers a glimpse into the sonic and lyrical depth Walker is bringing to this project. As she prepares to unveil her latest work, Finally Over It is shaping up to be a defining moment in her career—one that solidifies her place as one of R&B’s most compelling voices.

