Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.

Singer Ciara Wilson, wife of Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos, walks across the field before the game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Yesterday was a special day in the Ciara-Wilson household as the quarterback was celebrating his 34th birthday. To commemorate the day, Ciara decided to pen a lovely Instagram post directed at her man. Clearly, the two are very much in love still.

“Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU!” Ciara wrote. “I love you so much Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson! Today a King was born! I love you so much! I’m so proud to celebrate you today and everyday.”

Ciara Creates A Birthday Dance

Additionally, Ciara decided to craft a special dance on TikTok. In the video obtained by TMZ, the artist can be seen dancing in a short skin-tight dress. The dance was quite provocative, and we’re sure Russ loved every second of it.

Furthermore, while responding to Ciara’s Instagram post, Russ wrote “I am grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you. And one day Eternity in Heaven. I love you Mrs. @Ciara Wilson.”

The couple has been going strong, and it seems like that will not change anytime soon. Even with Wilson’s current struggles with the Broncos, the singer is riding with her man, which is great to see.

Perhaps Wilson will now use this video as motivation to get back into his Seattle Seahawks form.

