Ciara & Latto Reunite On Jazze Pha-Produced "This Right Here"

Ciara's "CiCi" album is a month away from dropping. The 2000s hitmaker put out the EP for this album in 2023.

Do you love me like Kiki? (Ayy) Might let him hit like my BB's If I tell you, better know what to do with it (Do with it) Tangerine and Lamborghini, slide through with it (Skrr) Pick you with the kitty down low, who hit it? (Who?) I got a Georgia peach and I'm movin' it (Ayy)

That's good to knowing into CiCi, which arrives on August 22. This project has been in the works for a couple of years at least now. In the same month she will deliver her eighth LP in 2023, she put out a seven-track EP of the same name. It features a good portion of the future tracklist, including her hit with Chris Brown , "How We Roll."

