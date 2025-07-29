Ciara & Latto Reunite On Jazze Pha-Produced "This Right Here"

Ciara is giving a more modern twist to those early 2000s club bangers we know her for on "This Right Here." Giving it that tinge is producer Jazze Pha, who's worked with CiCi extensively. He's contributed to records such as "1, 2 Step," "Get Up," "Goodies (Remix)," and more.
Not only does the bouncy beat give us both vibes, but Latto's inclusion helps in that regard as well. The Columbus/Atlanta femcee complements Ciara's smooth vocals with her braggadocious delivery. She sticks to the theme of being unforgettable with some clever lines to boot. "A b*tch from the South love a mouth full of gold (Ayy) / No Chanel, I'm with CC (CC)" she raps.
Ciara's willingness to work with younger artists both in her field and adjacent to it, on this record in particular, signifies that she's got something for everyone on her next album.
That's good to knowing into CiCi, which arrives on August 22. This project has been in the works for a couple of years at least now. In the same month she will deliver her eighth LP in 2023, she put out a seven-track EP of the same name. It features a good portion of the future tracklist, including her hit with Chris Brown, "How We Roll."
Other guests will include Busta Rhymes, Bossman Dlow, Lil Baby, and Big Freedia.
Ciara, Latto, & Jazze Pha "This Right Here"
Quotable Lyrics:
Do you love me like Kiki? (Ayy)
Might let him hit like my BB's
If I tell you, better know what to do with it (Do with it)
Tangerine and Lamborghini, slide through with it (Skrr)
Pick you with the kitty down low, who hit it? (Who?)
I got a Georgia peach and I'm movin' it (Ayy)
