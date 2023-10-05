Ciara Shares The Moment She Knew It Was Time To Break Up With Future

Ciara seems perfectly happy alongside Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson. The couple have three children together with a fourth on the way soon. Despite that, interest in her high-profile relationship with Future hasn't waned. It's been nearly a decade since the pair ended their romance and details surrounding it are still a part of pop culture legend. The pair dated from 2012 to 2014, eventually getting engaged and having a child together. Despite that things ultimately didn't work out and less than a year into their engagement they called it quits.

In a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ciara sat down to reflect on the relationship. She explained that when it's time to make an important decision for your life "you know it from the head to your feet, from your feet to your head." She continues saying “You gotta sometimes also look in the mirror and reflect on yourself too. Like, what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? Or… I’m looking for a change but what does that mean?” She went on to explain that once you have a child things become very different and you have to weigh the responsibility you feel for them into your decisions. Check out the entire appearance below.

Ciara On When She Knew It Was Time To Leave Future

Ciara finished the discussion on Future saying “There’s nothing fun about being confused all the time or someone taking you on the [run]-around." Additionally in the episode, she discussed her various pregnancies, including her ongoing one. She also had plenty of praise for her current husband Russell Wilson, who she's been married to since 2016.

Back in August, Ciara dropped her new EP "Cici." The project marked her first drop of new material since 2019 and contained her hit collaboration with Chris Brown "How We Roll." What do you think of Ciara explaining the moment she knew it was time to move on from Future? Let us know in the comment section below.

