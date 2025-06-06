Fani Willis Addresses Backlash Over No Murder Convictions In Young Thug & YSL RICO Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 558 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fani Willis No Murder Convictions Young Thug YSL Trial Hip Hop News
Pictured is Fani Willis, District Attorney for Fulton County. © Dustin Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fulton County's District Attorney, Fani Willis, began litigation against Young Thug and YSL three years ago, and the Georgia case is now over.

Young Thug left prison last year, and months later, the YSL RICO trial is finally over in Fulton County, Georgia. However, its District Attorney Fani Willis is facing heat from all sides right now, since the case did not lead to a single murder conviction.

She launched litigation against Thugger and company three years ago on RICO charges alleging various crimes involving gang activity and racketeering. Following the 28 codefendants' long and turbulent legal saga, many folks criticized Willis for misusing RICO laws and wasting taxpayers' money in their view.

But according to XXL, she feels no regrets concerning how things turned out. Fani Willis reflected on the YSL RICO trial in an interview with Atlanta's 11 Alive, published on Thursday (June 5). She defended her record in the case, thanked supporters for backing her up, and claimed crime levels diminished as a result of the trial.

"My message to taxpayers is: it was an amazing outcome," Willis remarked. "We had 19 convictions, and the community is safer. And go look at the statistics. Crime is down. So, what do I say to taxpayers? I say, my constituents – who just re-elected me with 68 percent of the vote – say I'm doing an amazing job. We are making sure this community is safe. Crime here is lower than in most places in the United States. I think we're like number three, and it's because of the efforts I’ve led against gangs."

Read More: Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

Who Is Left In The YSL RICO Trial?

"I'm going to continue to rely on it because it works, it's effective, and it tells jurors the full story," she added concerning RICO statures and anti-racketeering laws.

Per a Fox 5 Atlanta report, YSL codefendant Demise McMullen pleaded guilty in court to a reduced aggravated assault charge on Thursday (June 5). As such, the whole trial ended with no murder convictions.

Only one YSL codefendant remains: Christian Eppinger. He faces various charges for allegedly shooting an Atlanta police officer in 2022, and one of the charges is attempted murder. But in the grand scheme, the YSL RICO trial is pretty much over. We will see whether Fani Willis reflects on it again.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reacts To Donald Trump Pardoning NBA YoungBoy And Commuting Larry Hoover

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
News: Election interference case against former President Donald Trump Music Fulton County DA Fani Willis Plans To Prosecute Five More YSL Defendants After RICO Loss 4.5K
2021 Revolt Summit Music Young Thug Trial: Multiple YSL Defendants Submit Plea Deal Counter-Offers To Fani Willis 12.2K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.8K
Harrison Floyd Appears For Hearing In Georgia Election Interference Case Music Fani Willis Explains Why She Has No Regrets About The YSL RICO Trial 2.7K