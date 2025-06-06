Young Thug left prison last year, and months later, the YSL RICO trial is finally over in Fulton County, Georgia. However, its District Attorney Fani Willis is facing heat from all sides right now, since the case did not lead to a single murder conviction.

She launched litigation against Thugger and company three years ago on RICO charges alleging various crimes involving gang activity and racketeering. Following the 28 codefendants' long and turbulent legal saga, many folks criticized Willis for misusing RICO laws and wasting taxpayers' money in their view.

But according to XXL, she feels no regrets concerning how things turned out. Fani Willis reflected on the YSL RICO trial in an interview with Atlanta's 11 Alive, published on Thursday (June 5). She defended her record in the case, thanked supporters for backing her up, and claimed crime levels diminished as a result of the trial.

"My message to taxpayers is: it was an amazing outcome," Willis remarked. "We had 19 convictions, and the community is safer. And go look at the statistics. Crime is down. So, what do I say to taxpayers? I say, my constituents – who just re-elected me with 68 percent of the vote – say I'm doing an amazing job. We are making sure this community is safe. Crime here is lower than in most places in the United States. I think we're like number three, and it's because of the efforts I’ve led against gangs."

Who Is Left In The YSL RICO Trial?

"I'm going to continue to rely on it because it works, it's effective, and it tells jurors the full story," she added concerning RICO statures and anti-racketeering laws.

Per a Fox 5 Atlanta report, YSL codefendant Demise McMullen pleaded guilty in court to a reduced aggravated assault charge on Thursday (June 5). As such, the whole trial ended with no murder convictions.

Only one YSL codefendant remains: Christian Eppinger. He faces various charges for allegedly shooting an Atlanta police officer in 2022, and one of the charges is attempted murder. But in the grand scheme, the YSL RICO trial is pretty much over. We will see whether Fani Willis reflects on it again.