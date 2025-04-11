Kanye West Tells Dave Blunts His Twitter Account Is Banned

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kanye West is once again in trouble with Twitter for his remarks, two months after this latest barrage of posts began.

For the last two months, Kanye West has been tweeting away. The controversial rapper has gone at everyone, from Jewish people to the children of Beyonce and Jay-Z. During the weekend of Super Bowl LIX, he called for Diddy's release from jail. He also began selling shirts with a swastika on them and even called himself "Yaydolf Hitler." Since then, West has grown even more brazen with his tweets. On Thursday evening, he bizarrely flaunted his (multiple) sexual harassment allegations and called himself a "walking Me Too."

X (formerly Twitter) recently took action against Kanye West's page. In a conversation between he and emerging rapper Dave Blunts, he provided a screenshot of what appeared to be a notice of action against West's page. Blunts posted the conversation to his Instagram story with the caption "damn bro got banned." However, a closer look at the screenshot West sent shows that X did not actually ban him. Rather, the moderation tool limited some of the features he has access to. West has to pass a challenge which proves that a human is running the account and delete the content that X's automated moderation tools finally deemed inflammatory enough to flag.

Read More: Kanye West Bizarrely Alleges That Justin Bieber & Harry Styles Slept With Taylor Swift

Did Kanye West's Twitter Get Banned?

Though this latest action against Kanye West's account isn't a true ban, this is far from the first time that he's been in hot water with the platform over his tweets. In October 2022, Twitter locked his page after he threatened violence against Jewish people. He also sold a "White Lives Matter" shirt, which Diddy condemned, and West responded to him by saying that Jewish people "controlled" him. A couple of months later, he got suspended again for posting a swastika. Following that suspension, West took a lengthy hiatus from social media, but returned earlier this year to continue posting the same vitriolic content that got him in trouble initially.

Musically, Kanye West has stayed busy so far this year. He released the first version of Bully on March 18. Following that, he announced a new album called WW3 that did not release last Friday (April 4) as he claimed. Though he still has a fanbase, it is notably smaller than before. It will take a lot more than music for people to even consider giving him another chance. But West seems committed to being as inflammatory as possible, so that feels unlikely to ever happen. Maybe he'll get his X account unlocked, though.

Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
