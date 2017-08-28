delta airlines
- Pop CultureUnited Airlines Requires Staff To Be Vaccinated Unlike Southwest, Delta, & AmericanThree major airlines are being called out for not requiring their employees to be vaccinated as the Delta variant of COVID-19 rages forward.By Erika Marie
- CrimeOff-Duty Employee Attempts To Hijack Delta FlightA fellow passenger posted a video of the airport employee fighting with flight attendants on the plane headed to Atlanta from LAX.By Joe Abrams
- AnticsLil Pump Still Refuses To Wear Face Mask, Says COVID-19 Is Not RealLil Pump refused to wear a mask at the airport--again. By Madusa S.
- GramDave East Snaps On Delta Airlines For Hiring "Ignorant Trump Supporters"The Harlem rapper says a racist flight attendant from Delta Airlines kicked him off of the flight because they were nervous to see a Person Of Color in first class. By Aron A.
- CrimeDelta Fined US $50,000 For Discriminating Against Muslim PassengersThe incidents occurred in 2016. By Noah C
- MoviesDelta Restoring Same-Sex Love Scenes Back Into In-Flight MoviesDelta is trying to fix their mistake.By Cole Blake
- MusicToni Braxton Testifies Against Alleged Thief Of Birdman's $1 Million Engagement RingToni Braxton goes face to face with the thief accused of stealing $2.5 of her most prized jewelry.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Ride Along" Actor Gary Owen Calls Out Delta Airlines For Racially Profiling His Wife“That’s my wife. She flies first. Don’t ask.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicToni Braxton Gets Robbed Of Her Enormous Engagement Ring & Pleads For Its ReturnBraxton lost her luggage, containing her jewelry. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Straight Outta Compton" Actor Jason Mitchell Threatens Passenger On FlightThe actor that played Eazy-E was not having it with Delta or its customers. By Aron A.