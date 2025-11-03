Gracie Bon Alleges She Cut Drake Out Of Her Life For Doing "Weird Things" At His Parties

Panamanian model Gracie Bon has been going viral on social media over the past 12 hours due to her comments about Drake. The model is currently on the show La Casa De Alofoke where she is living with other influencers in a house. During a conversation with the entire hourse, Bon alleged that she used to date Drake, although the two eventually had a falling out.

As we previously reported, Bon alleged that 20 percent of the bars on "Not Like Us" were true. This immediately led to all sorts of speculation about what Kendrick got right, and what he got wrong. Meanwhile, there are various other clips circulating the internet right now.

For instance, there was one moment in which Bon accused Drake of doing "weird things" at his parties. In fact, Bon alleges that she was so grossed out, she decided to cut the artist out of her life. "I feel like famous people do weird things but they dont understand..." she explained.

As for Bon and Drake's alleged relationship, there is no public record of this ever happening. However, she claims that this happened in secret, and that Drizzy didn't want her around a lot of the time. She could tell he wasn't fully interested, although he would allegedly buy her flights and put her up in hotels.

Bon alleges that Drizzy eventually blackballed her from parties and events in the UK. In fact, she even brought up Adin Ross, alleging that her fallout with Drake was a direct result of Ross' Wireless Fest stream.

Drake himself as denied the allegations from Bon, saying "big cap... black balled is crazy." Bon's allegations are quite outlandish, and they are currently being questioned on social media. There were some dark implications in what she was saying, and with little proof to back any of this up, many don't know what to make of this.