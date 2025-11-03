News
Music
"Big Cap:" Drake Responds To Gracie Bon's Allegations
After Gracie Bon made all sorts of allegations about Drake, the megastar has officially clapped back with help from Adin Ross.
By
Alexander Cole
November 03, 2025
1.6K Views
Music
Gracie Bon Alleges She Cut Drake Out Of Her Life For Doing "Weird Things" At His Parties
Gracie Bon has been going viral for her comments on "La Casa De Alofoke," which were mainly centered on Drake.
By
Alexander Cole
November 03, 2025
3.3K Views
Music
Gracie Bon Claims 20 Percent Of Kendrick Lamar's Attacks On Drake In "Not Like Us" Are True
Model Gracie Bon was on La Casa de Alofoke, where she leveled a plethora of allegations against Drake, and even brought up "Not Like Us."
By
Alexander Cole
November 03, 2025
2.6K Views