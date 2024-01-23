IShowSpeed Farts On Woman Guest In Front Of Adin Ross & Kai Cenat, Leaves The Room Disgusted

IShowSpeed is someone who has absolutely no chill, and fans should probably be aware of that by now. Overall, he is someone who does whatever he wants on his streams. Unfortunately, this can leave his house in complete shambles. Moreover, it can sometimes lead to guests being put in uncomfortable situations. At the end of the day, Speed is a pretty young guy and may not understand the full scope of his actions. However, for his fans, it does not matter. They are even younger than he is and they just want to see the chaos.

Recently, Speed got to stream with the likes of both Adin Ross and Kai Cenat. Of course, these two are absolute giants in the space. Although they are being quickly surpassed by the likes of CaseOh and Jynxzi, they are still very much relevant. With Cenat and Ross being older than Speed, they act as a big brother of sorts to him. That said, Speed attempts to impress them and then goes way too far. That is exactly what happened the other night, and it was all caught in a clip which can be found below.

IShowSpeed Shows No Tact

To put things in simple terms, IShowSpeed decided to bend over and fart in front of a woman's face. It is the kind of juvenile and slap stick comedy that one can glean from a Speed stream. However, this time, the clip is going more viral than usual. It is impossible to say why that is. Perhaps it has something to do with Kai Cenat and Adin Ross leaving the room in complete disgust. Either way, there is no doubt that Speed is a shameless individual. After all, this is the same person who flashed themself on stream for tens of thousands of people to see.

