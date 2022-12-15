If you are a fan of LeBron James, you know that he is a huge fan of playing video games. One of his favorite video games on the market is none other than “Madden.” Although many personally hate Madden these days, James is still an avid player of the series.

Throughout his career, LeBron hosted various team-oriented Madden tournaments. His most famous version of the tournament came in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. Overall, it was a fun time for everyone, and it helped the team develop more chemistry.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks during a 122-118 loss to the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron Gets New Birthday Gift

Recently, LeBron revealed that he got an early birthday gift that has everything to do with his favorite video game series. The gift came courtesy of his friend DJ Bamboozle, and he even posted about it on his Instagram story. As you will see, it was a very unique gift, indeed.

Basically, LeBron and DJ Bamboozle got to play Madden together in an empty SoFi Stadium. Additionally, their game was telecasted onto the big screen that hangs above the stadium. This made it infinitely cooler, and you can tell that LeBron was very impressed.

LeBron’s birthday is actually on December 30th. However, this was clearly the best time for the two to link up. Overall, it looked like a very fun evening and a great way for LeBron to kick off his upcoming 38th birthday celebration. Over the coming weeks, he will be very busy with his NBA duties, and this was a cool way to kick back, relax, and have some fun.

Despite his age, James is still playing at an extraordinarily high level. He has shown himself to be one of the best players to ever step on the court, and that is not going to change. If he keeps playing how he has been, there is no doubt he will beat the scoring record soon.

