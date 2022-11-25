LeBron James has frequently expressed his love of football over the years. In fact, James played the sport while attending St.Vincent-St.Mary’s high school. He had the size to become a threat at wide receiver or tight end, however, he ultimately chose ball. Considering how things turned out, you cannot blame him.

Consequently, LeBron has decided to stick to football-based video games like Madden NFL. These are some of the most popular sports games around, and they were all made possible thanks to John Madden. Madden was a groundbreaking NFL head coach who also did great things in the broadcasting booth. Unfortunately, he passed away last year at the end of December.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up during a time-out from the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Subsequently, the NFL has been looking to honor John Madden in anyway they can. That’s exactly what happened yesterday during the slate of Thanksgiving games. Madden was a staple of the Thanksgiving Day slate, and each broadcast paid homage to the man.

LeBron James Shouts Out John Madden

LeBron James was sitting at home watching the Thanksgiving Day games, and the John Madden tributes were inspiring him. Of course, LeBron is of that age where Madden was a huge part of his childhood. Additionally, the video games only make James appreciate the man more.

Having said all of that, LeBron took to Twitter where he called Madden the GOAT. “John Madden we’re ALL thankful for you,” he wrote. It was a simple yet effective message that many could appreciate.

John Madden we’re ALL thankful for you!!! 🐐 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 25, 2022

Moving forward, LeBron will hopefully be back on the court soon. He has been dealing with a groin injury, and Lakers fans are starting to worry about their season. Only time will tell what goes down.

