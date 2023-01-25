LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA, and he is still putting up insane numbers. For instance, he ended up scoring a grand total of 46 points last night against the Clippers. Overall, these kinds of numbers are simply unheard of for a 38-year-old.

That being said, LeBron is likely going to retire within the next half-decade. Playing until 40 will most likely be in the cards, especially since he wants to play with Bronny. However, he is probably looking forward to spending more time at home with his family.

LeBron James and Savannah James attends Netflix’s “Hustle” World Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LeBron & Savannah

LeBron and his wife Savannah have been together since high school, and they are always having a good time together. Sometimes, however, LeBron likes to sit back and relax while playing a game of Madden. Even all of these years later, James will lock in and game as if he were a teenager.

Recently, Savannah decided to secretly record one of these gaming sessions. In the video clip below, you can see LeBron staring at the screen with intensity in his eyes. Moreover, it appears as though he is playing against the computer, which makes it that much funnier. Either way, James is still a kid at heart.

LeBron has frequently shown his devotion to Madden. He created a tournament with his teammates on the Lakers back in 2020 during the bubble. Furthermore, for his birthday, he got to play Madden at SoFi Stadium. Needless to say, James has a huge passion for football and we’re almost certain he wishes he had played at least a season in the NFL.

