Kendrick Perkins is someone who has spent a lot of time with LeBron James. In fact, he even won a championship with him back in 2016. Having said that, Perkins has always sought to defend James. Overall, his entire role on ESPN has been that of the “LeBron Agenda Pusher.”

Subsequently, this has led to some very interesting takes that have definitely rubbed some people the wrong way. However, he has also delivered some theories that will have people thinking a bit deeper. On Friday, that is exactly what he delivered.

Commentators for ESPN’s NBA coverage; Amin Elhassan, Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Paul Pierce pose for a photo before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Kendrick Perkins Speaks Out

In the clip below, Perkins suggests that James is actually being punished. The reason for this punishment all stems from his role in bringing Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Simply put, Perkins thinks that the management team in L.A. is upset with LeBron and they will not be doing him any favors.

“It almost feels like, in my opinion, that Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss is punishing LeBron James for the Russell Westbrook trade,” Perkins said. “Meaning, ‘you played a huge part in getting Russell Westbrook here. And we know we have these two draft picks, and we’re not going to trade ’em because you wanted him. You wanted him ‘Bron. So now you have to deal with it.’”

Kendrick Perkins brings up something that many have theorized but haven’t articulated in this manner. At the end of the day, it doesn’t even feel like Lakers management is concerned with actually improving the team. If you’re LeBron, this has to be a problem.

