Six days ago, the world was sent into shock when Buffalo Bills Safety, Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. This is undeniably one of the worst sports injuries we’ve ever seen.

Ever since, we’ve been receiving updates on his status as they become available. In the most positive one yet, social media users began to spread photos of Hamlin smiling across social media on Saturday (January 7).

In the screenshot of the FaceTime call, Hamlin appears to be in good spirits while speaking to Meek Mill and Michael Rubin. “The volume of prayer on social media was at an all-time high this week. @danorlovsky7 even prayed on live TV. We are seeing those prayers get answered right before our eyes. Keep them coming! God is so good,” writes journalist Nick Veronica in a tweet.

The world was witness to the 24-year-old collapsing on the field during last week’s Monday Night Football game. He reportedly went into cardiac arrest due to the immense impact of a tackle he was making. After taking him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they were initially listing him in critical condition.

Of course, the injury occurred during the first quarter of the highly-anticipated match between Hamlin’s Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL says that the teams will not be playing that game at all now.

The medical staff at the hospital are responsible for removing his breathing tubes on Friday (January 6), as he continued to make phenomenal progress in his recovery. “Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team,” writes the team in a tweet.

Also on Saturday (January 7), the Bills’ Safety took to his Instagram account to speak publicly. This was the first time he was doing so since the injury. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much. The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We bring the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me,” he writes in the post’s caption.

It’s certainly great to hear that Hamlin is well on his way to recovery following the horrifying incident. We hope he will be out of the hospital soon. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

