Baker Mayfield has been through a lot over the past couple of years. Of course, during the offseason, Mayfield was traded to Carolina after the Browns signed Deshaun Watson. This was a new beginning for Mayfield, and overall, fans thought it was a good fit.

Subsequently, Mayfield played poorly for the Panthers. The team got out to a fairly horrid start, and many called for Mayfield to be benched. Eventually, that is exactly what happened. The Panthers were doing horribly in their division, and they needed to bounce back with someone else.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield Released

With Mayfield sitting on the bench for numerous games, the Panthers have decided to take action. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mayfield will be going to the waiver wire. Yes, that’s right. The Panthers will release Mayfield, which means his NFL career is in jeopardy.

Consequently, there are still some teams that will want to go after his services. For instance, it is being reported that the San Francisco 49ers are thinking of scooping up Mayfield. With Jimmy G injured, the team needs a solid QB, and Mayfield could certainly be an option. However, if he isn’t the starter in San Francisco, he can at least be a backup.

Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's finalized later today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

Waivers will be fascinating… The #49ers have a need… https://t.co/hrBmxwxjJK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

This is obviously a very surprising turn in Mayfield’s career. Just a few years ago, he was the man in Cleveland after helping them win a playoff game. Now, however, he is seen as a huge draft bust who likely won’t ever be a longterm starter again. No matter what, it is a sad fall from grace.

Let us know where you think Mayfield should go, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the football world.

[Via]