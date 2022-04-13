Baker Mayfield
- SportsTampa Bay Buccaneers Continue To Have Saddest QB Battle Of The OffseasonThings aren't looking great under center in Tampa.By Ben Mock
- SportsRavens Attempted To Sign This Former Number One PickThe Baltimore Ravens were rejected by a former number one pick. By Tyler Reed
- SportsShannon Sharpe Goes Off On Bucs For Baker Mayfield SigningShannon Sharpe is not fond of the Bucs' latest move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Signs Deal With The BuccaneersTom Brady's replacement has been found.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Stuns NFL Fans With Last-Minute DriveBaker Mayfield came through with a huge win on Thursday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Gets Surprising UpdateBaker Mayfield remains a question mark for the Rams.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Picked Up By The RamsBaker Mayfield is on the move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Gets Real About Baker MayfieldStephen A. Smith has always been critical of Baker Mayfield. By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield To Be Released By The PanthersBaker Mayfield could be on his way to a legendary franchise.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Stuns Teammates With Bizarre CelebrationBaker Mayfield has a unique way to celebrate wins.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Obliterates Baker MayfieldStephen A. Smith had some incredibly harsh words for Baker Mayfield.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Finally Speaks Out As A Member Of The PanthersBaker Mayfield is ready to go.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrowns Release Statement Following Baker Mayfield TradeThe Browns made a huge trade involving their former number one pick.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrowns Agree To Trade Baker Mayfield To Panthers In Exchange For Draft Pick: ReportBaker Mayfield is being sent to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional draft pick.By Cole Blake
- SportsBaker Mayfield Yielding Interest From These Four TeamsBaker Mayfield's career is currently in limbo.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Is Done With The BrownsThe Browns have put themselves in a very bad spot.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrowns Give Baker Mayfield What He WantsBaker Mayfield and the Browns are in the middle of a divorce. By Ben de Lemos
- SportsJoe Burrow Gives His True Thoughts On Baker MayfieldBurrow also touched on the Deshaun Watson signing.By Alexander Cole
- FootballRobby Anderson Appears Upset After Hearing Baker Mayfield Might Become His QBRobby Anderson made it known he doesn't want Baker Mayfield coming to the Panthers.By Cole Blake
- SportsBaker Mayfield's Likeliest Landing Spot RevealedBaker Mayfield is still looking for a new home.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Rips The Browns For Disrespecting HimBaker Mayfield is not happy with what took place in Cleveland.By Alexander Cole