Baker Mayfield continues to be one of the weirdest quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Some days, he looks like he could be a future MVP candidate. However, most weekends, he looks pedestrian. It is a weird mix that has ultimately led Mayfield to the Los Angeles Rams.

Last night, Mayfield got to play his very first game with the team. It was a game that was going to be difficult for Baker as he only had two days to learn the offense. Although this was a challenge, Mayfield shocked the world with a last-minute touchdown drive to knock off the Las Vegas Raiders.

BAKER MAYFIELD GAME-WINNING TD DRIVE



8 Plays

98 Yards

1:35



Unbelievable 😱 pic.twitter.com/Sco2Px1CVW — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2022

Baker Mayfield Does The Impossible

Yup, that’s correct, your eyes are not deceiving you. Mayfield drove the Ball 98 yards in just eight plays to win the game. Subsequently, all sorts of praise made its way to social media. People could not believe Baker’s heroics, and it made for a special evening in Ram-land.

THE RAMS DO THE IMPOSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/GhPTPsuQi0 — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) December 9, 2022

Consequently, there were plenty of fans out there who were ready to dish out their hot takes. After all, Mayfield is a very polarizing figure, and very few people expected him to have success with the Rams, let alone after two days with the team. There is no telling if he will keep up this success, however, Rams fans are just happy to get a win.

Baker mayfield is gaslighting us… next game hes throwing for 124 yards and 3 ints. https://t.co/6X8WJYg7oR — Tony X (@soIoucity) December 9, 2022

BAKER MAYFIELD IS SPECTACULAR TRASHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 9, 2022

Baker Mayfield's agent and the Progressive Insurance marketing department right nowpic.twitter.com/CMQxFlIDxg — Clem (@TheClemReport) December 9, 2022

The panthers front office looking at baker mayfield right now pic.twitter.com/lL7fnBji7K — John (@iam_johnw) December 9, 2022

Matt Stafford seeing Baker Mayfield take his job pic.twitter.com/ml3fTtOSyg — Ty 🪬 (@justTylen) December 9, 2022

Earlier this week, Mayfield had been released by the Carolina Panthers. He never really settled into his role with the team, and the team ultimately decided to take action. Furthermore, there was this narrative around Mayfield that he was a bad teammate who simply didn’t care too much about football. However, Mayfield proved that to be false on Thursday night.

Moving forward, it will be very interesting to see whether or not Mayfield can keep this success going. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NFL world.

