Yesterday, it was revealed that Baker Mayfield would be released by the Carolina Panthers. This move was kind of expected given the fact that he hasn’t been of much use to the team. They are trying to move on, and in the few games Mayfield has played, he hasn’t been good enough to keep.

Overall, it is a sad situation for Mayfield who was seen as the future of the Browns just a few years ago. Consequently, it is a sad reminder of just how fragile a career in the NFL can be. One day you’re the man, and the next day, everyone wants you gone.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rams Pick Up Baker Mayfield

Mayfield was placed on Waivers, and subsequently, Adam Schefter reported that Mayfield will be on his way to the Los Angeles Rams. As many already know, the team needs a quarterback as Matthew Stafford and their usual backup are injured. While the Rams likely won’t make the playoffs, they at least need someone serviceable.

Per Schefter:

“They need a QB with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury. And if Mayfield signs elsewhere this off-season, the Rams could get back a compensatory draft pick.”

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/CAIVhY25Nu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Some of why the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield: They believe in his talent. They need a QB with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury. And if Mayfield signs elsewhere this off-season, the Rams could get back a compensatory draft pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Overall, this is going to be a big opportunity for Mayfield, who will likely get to be their starter for the rest of the season. For now, however, it still remains to be seen whether or not he will get to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. Regardless, his fortunes have turned quite fast.

Baker Mayfield will get to play football again this year. For himself, that is all that really matters. However, he will need to improve if he wants any shot at a starting job in 2023.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NFL world.

