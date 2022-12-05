Stephen A. Smith has always been brutally honest when it comes to his opinions. If he thinks you are a scrub, he will let you know that. Oftentimes, he does it in the most hilarious ways possible. However, there are some players out there who will get offended by what he has to say.

Regardless, fans love Stephen A. because he has no issue with telling it like it is. Even if you disagree with Smith at times, you have to love him for his honesty. He is someone who shines on TV and that won’t be stopping anytime soon.

Stephen A. Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple’s “They Call Me Magic” at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Baker Mayfield

Today, it was revealed that the Carolina Panthers would be releasing Baker Mayfield. This new came out of nowhere, however, considering Baker’s play as of late, some weren’t too surprised. Of course, one such person was Stephen A. Smith, who spoke about the news on First Take.

In the clip down below, you can see Smith rip into Mayfield. In fact, he told the free agent that his career is in jeopardy. It is a pretty bad wake-up call for the quarterback, who was once seen as the future of the Browns franchise.

“You’re actually more well known, more credible and more renowned for commercials for Progressive than you were for your performance on the football field. … [His career] is in GRAVE jeopardy,” Smith said.

.@stephenasmith reacts to Baker Mayfield being released from the Panthers 😳



"You're actually more well known, more credible and more renowned for commercials for Progressive than you were for your performance on the football field. … [His career] is in GRAVE jeopardy." pic.twitter.com/irjaRFQ52B — First Take (@FirstTake) December 5, 2022

Subsequently, there are no calls for the 49ers to grab Baker now that Jimmy G is injured. It is an interesting proposition, however, Mayfield’s confidence seems pretty shot right now.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the football world. Also, let us know where Baker should end up, in the comments down below.

[Via]