Baker Mayfield’s time in Carolina has been pitiful thus far. He had a huge opportunity to show the Cleveland Browns that they made a big mistake this summer, but instead, he has shown the world that he isn’t the quarterback that fans once thought him to be.

In four starts as the Panthers’ QB, he has only managed one win, and overall, his stats have been disappointing. For instance, Mayfield only managed one touchdown on Sunday while throwing two interceptions. During this loss to the Cardinals, Mayfield even lost a fumble which only adds insult to injury.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Following the match, Stephen A. Smith took to First Take where he lambasted the Panthers quarterback for his awful string of performances. As you can see down below, Smith even said that Mayfield should watch out as his career may very well be on the line right now.

“You look awful,” Smith said. “You do not look like a starting quarterback in the National Football League and your career is in jeopardy.”

This is a harsh sentiment but many other NFL fans feel the same way right now. Mayfield is not looking too good, and he could very well find himself without a starting job if this continues.

