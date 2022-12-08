Baker Mayfield has had a rough time over the past couple of years. After being replaced in Cleveland by Deshaun Watson, he was subsequently traded to the Carolina Panthers. From there, things didn’t go so well for the star as he was horrible during his time with the team.

Consequently, Mayfield was released and placed on Waivers. Eventually, he was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams, who have a plethora of injured quarterbacks. This is simply a short-term solution, and the Rams believe this could even lead to some compensation in the future.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers motions from the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield To Play Tonight?

Mayfield has only been with the Rams for two days. This is not enough time to learn the playbook, and many believe Mayfield will not be ready to go for tonight’s game. However, according to Adam Schefter, that may not be the case. Based on John Wolford’s health, they may have no choice but to put Baker under center.

Per Schefter:

“Rams want to go through pregame warmups tonight and see how John Wolford – who is listed as questionable with a neck injury – is doing before deciding who will start at QB. If Wolford is not healthy enough to play, Baker Mayfield would be in line to start vs. the Raiders.”

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2022

Things are clearly moving very quickly for Baker for right now, which is very interesting to see. No matter what, it is clear that the Rams have some confidence in the former Browns quarterback. Otherwise, what was the point of bringing him in?

If Mayfield does play tonight, it won’t be easy as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Overall, the Raiders are better right now, and they are looking to feast on either Wolford or Mayfield.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

