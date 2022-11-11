Baker Mayfield struggled in the early going of this season. After being traded by the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield had a real opportunity to show people that he can play at an elite level. In the end, Mayfield failed to do so as he was horrible in the early going.

Panthers Sit Baker Mayfield

Mayfield’s first few starts of the season were so bad that the team actually sat him on the bench. Now, PJ Walker is the starting quarterback, and he is already making quite an impact. This is unfortunate for Mayfield as it all but guarantees the fact that he won’t be starting again this season.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Yesterday, the Panthers played some Thursday Night Football against their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons. In the end, Walker had himself a solid game, and it led to a huge win. The Falcons are in a battle for first place in the NFC South, and this did quite a bit of damage to their hopes.

Mayfield’s Bizarre Celebration

Despite sitting on the bench for most of the game, Mayfield celebrated with his team after the match. In a bizarre turn of events, however, Mayfield decided to act in an extremely weird way. As you can see in the video below, Mayfield was headbutting his teammates. The kicker is that Mayfield didn’t have a helmet on, while his teammates did.

Unsurprisingly, Mayfield’s teammates looked shocked by his actions. After all, what kind of guy headbutts people who have helmets on? It was very strange, and fans don’t really know what to make of it.

If there is one silver lining here, it’s that Mayfield still has a good attitude despite all that has happened. Hopefully, he is able to remain optimistic as the season continues.

