"Lipstick Lover": Lupita Nyong'o Auditions For Janelle Monae With Sultry Choreography

The final weeks of any year tend to bring out the reflective, nostalgic tendencies in us as we look back on all that's transpired throughout 2023. It's been a rollercoaster of emotions all around the globe, but we're focusing on the positive growth we've seen – particularly in Janelle Monae. The genre-bending artist went through something of a sexual revolution in the early part of the year, regularly flashing her breasts to live audiences watching her perform tracks from her latest album, The Age of Pleasure. Now that the LP has had time to settle, Monae is getting audition tapes from one of her close friends, Lupita Nyong'o, who seemingly has aspirations of appearing in a future visual.

On Monday (November 20), the Black Panther actress took to Instagram to share a clip of her recreating her pal's hip-swinging choreography. "My official audition to be @JanelleMonae's next #LipstickLover," Nyong'o wrote in her caption. She looked as cool as ever in her black, green, yellow, and white two-piece set, her long, smooth legs supporting her slender frame while she leaned against a door and grooved along to the infectious beat.

Lupita Nyong'o Wants Her Next Role to Be in a Janelle Monae Music Video

"She's like this," Lupita tells the person recording, her brown eyes hidden behind oversized sunglasses. The 40-year-old then confidently swings from side to side while Monae beautifully sings, "Just wanna feel your hips on mine / I really got a thing for my lipstick lover, lover, lover, lover, lover." When she came across the post last night, the "I Like It" hitmaker wrote a comment gassing Nyong'o up. "A leading lady💄👄🥰😘. The role is YOURS😍💄💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋," she promised.

Now that Lupita Nyong'o is a single woman again, we can't help but wonder if she has a lucky "Lipstick Lover" in her life. Earlier this fall she was out with Joshua Jackson at a concert, which also came after the announcement of his separation from Jodie Turner-Smith. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

