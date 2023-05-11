Lipstick Lover
- Pop Culture"Lipstick Lover": Lupita Nyong'o Auditions For Janelle Monae With Sultry ChoreographyThe "Black Panther" actress is still proudly bumping her friend's new album.ByHayley Hynes1424 Views
- MusicJanelle Monae Shows Off Dance Moves At Magic City Strip ClubOne thing is certain: Janelle Monae is going to do what she wants.ByTallie Spencer3.6K Views
- Pop CultureReason Asks To Use Janelle Monáe's Body "In The Most Respectful Way"Reason wants Janelle Monáe to help him promote his upcoming album.ByCole Blake3.6K Views
- MusicJanelle Monáe Gets Support From SZA Amidst "Self-Renaissance"Monáe is showing the world a new side of themself, and SZA is here for it.ByNoah Grant5.7K Views
- MusicJanelle Monáe's Mom Reacts To NSFW "Lipstick Lover" VideoJanelle Monáe's mom joked about the nudity in her new music video, "Lipstick Lover."ByCole Blake2.9K Views
- MusicJanelle Monáe Brings Her "Lipstick Lover" To Our Weekly "R&B Season" PlaylistThe girls are running things on today's round-up, with new titles from Jorja Smith, Keke Palmer, and Ciara.ByHayley Hynes2.7K Views
- Original ContentJanelle Monáe Details "Lipstick Lover" & New Album With Zane Lowe: 4 TakeawaysJanelle Monáe is gearing up for a new season with the announcement of "The Age of Pleasure" & release of her anticipated "Lipstick Lover" single.ByErika Marie1294 Views
- SongsJanelle Monáe Returns With "Lipstick Lover" Single, Confirms New Album Coming SoonMonáe's next LP, "The Age of Pleasure," is slated to arrive on June 9.ByHayley Hynes5.8K Views
- MusicJanelle Monáe Reveals The Secret To Her FigureJanelle Monáe has a surprisingly simple answer for how she keeps her physique.ByNoah Grant4.0K Views