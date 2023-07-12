While hip-hop has only just now produced a No. 1 album over halfway through the year thanks to Lil Uzi Vert, R&B started out on a strong note thanks to SZA’s SOS. The TDE artist’s sophomore effort has spent a total of eight weeks championing the Billboard 200, only being beaten out by country star Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time. Aside from the “Kill Bill” singer’s major success, other favorites in the genre have given us noteworthy new releases over the past months too.

Our annual round-up of the year’s best rap albums so far is primarily male-dominated, with Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess earning her the only woman on the list. R&B, however, has heard incredible new arrivals from our favorite female vocalists, including Kiana Lede’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s KIKI. Of course, we didn’t totally forget about the guys – two of Canada and Jamaica’s finest also left us impressed with their R&B LPs earlier in 2023. Keep scrolling to see which artists made the cut, and let us know who your personal favorites are in the comments.

Kali Uchis – Red Moon In Venus

Not only did Kali Uchis captivate the world with her sensual Red Moon In Venus LP, but she also passed some major career milestones. The songbird’s third studio album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with over 55K, marking her first Top 10 entry on the list. Across 15 titles, Uchis connects with Summer Walker as well as frequent collaborators Omar Apollo, and her boyfriend, Don Toliver.

Red Moon In Venus arrived at the beginning of March, and weeks later the bilingual artist went on to perform several tracks from it at Coachella. Both weekends Uchis had arguably one of the best sets, bringing out guests like Tyler, The Creator, and Toliver. Speaking of the Cactus Jack artist, his girlfriend appeared on his Love Sick album’s “4 Me” single prior to dropping her own project.

“‘Red Moon in Venus’ is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus,” Uchis previously told Consequence of her work. Aside from her vision and vocal talent, the ethereal starlet also produced the opening song, “In My Garden…” on her own.

Janelle Monae – The Age of Pleasure

For Janelle Monae, The Age of Pleasure is more than just an album – it’s a sexual revolution. As we saw throughout her long-awaited LP’s rollout, the Kansas native is feeling more confident and carefree than ever before. Her breasts have been a focal point of the genre-bending work, appearing on the digital cover art, vinyl, and in front of thousands of fans at various live performances over the past few months.

The 37-year-old shared “Float” with Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 as her first single, later following it with “Lipstick Lover.” The latter came along with a salacious teaser video that left the internet lusting after Monae like never before, also confirming her first studio album in over five years. Our personal favorite collaboration on the tracklist is “Phenomenal” featuring TDE’s Doechii, though Grace Jones, Nia Long, Amaarae, Sister Nancy, and CKay make appearances as well.

Daniel Caesar – NEVER ENOUGH

Daniel Caesar’s debut album, Freudian, remains a staple in the rotation of many R&B lovers. Unfortunately for the Canadian, his fame was short-lived after he made controversial comments about race during a live stream that ultimately found him facing widespread cancellation. His sophomore effort, CASE STUDY 01, was largely skipped over as a result, even though it features stunning vocal work from Caesar.

By the time he shared his third LP, NEVER ENOUGH earlier in 2023, the embattled artist had thankfully moved back into the public’s good graces. Caesar teased us with singles like “Please Do Not Lean” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, “Always,” and “Do You Like Me?” all of which only made fans fall more in love with his dreamy voice. Aside from vocals, the 28-year-old also flexed his producer skills alongside little brother Zachary Simmonds, Sir Dylan, Sevn Thomas, Rami, and Raphael Saadiq.

Kiana Lede – Grudges

The most recently released alum to land on our must-listen list of R&B releases so far this year comes from sultry songbird Kiana Lede. Her follow-up to 2020’s KIKI came in the form of Grudges, an undeniably toxic project that’s perfect for anyone who might be struggling with any pent-up resentment toward an old friend. The 26-year-old immediately catches our attention with “Bitter B**ch – INTROlude” and laces in collaborations with Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, and Khalid throughout the 18-song tracklist.

During an interview with Vibe, Lede gave some insight into the inspiration behind her sophomore album. “‘Grudges’ actually has multiple meanings in this album. Obviously, there’s the [literal one]. I’m a bitter b**ch [who] definitely [has] grudges. I hold them very well. I’m working on it. I’m in therapy,” she admitted.

“So grudges towards relationships, also grudges just in my life. It’s something that I feel like we all constantly have to work on, whether it’s relationships or within ourselves, within the world,” Lede also told the outlet.

Masego – Masego

R&B music is typically most appreciated in the chilly winter months of cuffing season, but when a Masego song comes on, it’s hard not to fantasize about a romantic trip to the tropics at any time of year. It had been nearly two and a half years since his Studying Abroad project arrived when the Jamaican singer delivered his 14-track, self-titled LP. The former saw him teaming up with a handful of friends including Shenseea and Don Toliver, but on the latter, he operated solo.

Fan favorites on Masego include “What You Wanna Try,” “Black Anime,” and “Sax Fifth Avenue.” Whether you’re seeking to pretend you’re on the beach while tanning in your backyard this summer or need a soundtrack for an evening of dancing with friends, the 30-year-old has you covered with his long-awaited, must-listen record. He’s got a few live performances lined up over the coming months, including one at AfroBeats Festival in August, so fans will even have a chance to enjoy Masego’s new music in person before fall hits.

