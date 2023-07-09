If you tapped into yesterday’s Fire Emoji update, you’ll already know that hip-hop is alive and well now that we’ve shifted into summer. R&B, on the other hand, definitely isn’t dead, though we do have a smaller roster of songs for your streaming pleasure on our R&B Season playlist. Thankfully they come from some of our personal favourite performers, including Canada’s PARTYNEXTDOOR. Following Drizzy’s recent announcement that the vocalist is set to drop his next album in the near future, we’ve got a new single called “R e s e n t m e n t.”

The Weeknd has been a frequent flyer on R&B Season since the premiere of his HBO series, The Idol. While the show itself has been riddled with criticism and controversy (and even ended an episode early) thanks to its extreme NSFW nature, Abel Tesfaye’s work with various artists on the soundtrack has been his saving grace. Last weekend, he and Lil Baby teamed up to worship “False Idols.” More recently, he shared the provocative “Dollhouse” featuring his co-star Lily-Rose Depp, which listeners have been loving.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

We would be remiss not to show some love to Mahalia’s “Ready” single, which finds the UK songbird spreading positivity straight from her soul. “Take your time, you never know / You put in work, you gon’ see it grow,” she sweetly reminds her fans. “There’s gon’ be highs, there’s gon’ be lows / But it all makes sense when you see the show.” Following that comes our final selection – “SUMMER’S UP” by FRVRFRIDAY. It ends our selection of new finds on an upbeat note, and we cant think of a better way to end your Sunday evening than with those kinds of vibes.

Check out every track that made this week’s R&B Season round-up exclusively on Spotify above. Of our new additions, which one is your personal favourite? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist at the link below.

