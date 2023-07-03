The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp have been catching a whole lot of flack for their roles in The Idol. Overall, the show has been getting some putrid reviews. Moreover, some feel like their acting leaves a lot to be desired. Having said all of that, the first season came to an end on Sunday. It was a weird ending, to say the least, as some felt like the decisions made by Jocelyn were simply nonsensical. Either way, the show is now over, and it remains to be seen if a second season is in the cards.

During the finale episode, there was a song that played during a very pivotal scene. The song was sung by Jocelyn, and it contained some raunchy lyrics and the choreography to match. Subsequently, The Weeknd decided to release the song, much to the delight of fans. One thing we don’t hear in the episode is the fact that Abel actually as his own verse near the end of the song. Ultimately, his addition to the song is a breath of fresh air.

The Weeknd x Lily-Rose Depp

Overall, this is a song that is meant to shock you with some of the lyrics. Although, some are just going to roll their eyes seeing as though the show has already had plenty of these moments already. Either way, it is clear that the song is catchy, and the chord progressions are peak Mike Dean. Interestingly enough, Mike Dean is in the show, which serves as a nice cameo that will get music fans more invested in the show.

Although the show may have flopped from a critical perspective, at least we have a solid soundtrack to go back to. Let us know what you think of this new song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every night at sunset, glowing, fairytale, knowing

Everything will be perfectly complete

Happy ever after, gleaming, daytime, dreaming

Once upon a time, in my brand new life

Guess I knew with my head high