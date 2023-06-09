Lily Rose-Depp
- StreetwearChrissy Teigen & John Legend Don The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp "The Idol" CostumesEveryone's favorite social media couple ended up being everyone's favorite pop-cult toxic duo for Hallow's Eve.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsThe Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Drop Provocative Track "Dollhouse"The song was featured in the final episode of "The Idol's" first season. By Alexander Cole
- SongsThe Weeknd Wants "One Of The Girls" With BLACKPINK's Jennie & Lily-Rose DeppEpisode 4 of "The Idol" brought us a sultry, spacey, and seductive new collaboration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVHBO Says "The Idol" Season 2 Is Not Yet ConfirmedEveryone's been talking about the racy new series.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsThe Weeknd Drops "The Lure" And "World Class Sinner," Featuring Lily Rose-DeppThe Weeknd has released the first two songs from "The Idol" soundtrack.By Noah Grant