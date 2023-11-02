Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Don The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp “The Idol” Costumes

No celebrity Halloween costume round-up is complete without power couples making a great dynamic duo fit pairing. Up next are John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who recently welcomed a son, their fourth child, via surrogate. However, even though they are seen as a pretty wholesome, albeit clowned and individually controversial couple, they clearly wanted to go against that perception for this Hallow's Eve. Moreover, they dressed up as Lily-Rose Depp's character Jocelyn and The Weeknd's character Tedros from the HBO series The Idol. That was one of the more divisive shows in recent memory, and anyone who's seen it knows that Jocelyn and Tedros are not exactly the most functional or healthy pairing.

Furthermore, they seemed to have a lot of fun with their fits, taking some pictures together that emulate the show's vibe. All we can hope for, honestly, is that they didn't try to go too far in really embodying these characters. Jokes aside, it's fair to say that, in terms of pop culture relevance and a simple adherence to their aesthetics, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walked away with a W here. Sure, it's not the most impressive or complex of fits, but anyone who knows The Idol at least somewhat immediately knew what they were doing.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Idols With Their Halloween Costumes

Still, the two have steep competition when it comes to celebrity couples emulating other famous pairings. While John Legend and Chrissy Teigen looked to the small screen for inspiration, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne looked to the world of rap gossip. They dressed up as Kanye West and Bianca Censori, complete with Ozzy covered in all-black in head to toe and Sharon wearing just a pillow. Yeah, just a pillow; we'd say she nailed the vibe.

Meanwhile, as John and Chrissy's family continues to grow, we're sure that typical antics and "couple goals" moments will follow. They might not have even close to the most admired Twitters of all time, but they'll still get a lot of love. What's more important is the love they show each other, and we hope that they didn't look to The Idol for inspiration for that, too. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

