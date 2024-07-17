Janelle Monae Recreates Bizarre Michael Jackson Balcony Scene

Not the homage we expected.

Janelle Monae is an unpredictable artist. One never knows what she is going to say or do next. That's a feature, not a bug. Monae is one of the most consistently inventive and exciting artists on the planet. All that said, her latest venture caught fans off guard. The singer was vacationing in Paris with her cyberpup and decided to show it off to fans by dangling it over a balcony. The parallels to the infamous Michael Jackson incident, in which the singer dangled his infant over the balcony, were not accidental.

The footage of Janelle Monae was obtained by The Shade Room. In it, the singer can be seen wearing a black wig and a red shirt identical to Jackson's. Monae even went through the extra care of putting her cyberpup in a blanket, much like Jackson did with his son back in 2001. The whole recreation was odd. Monae dangled her pet over the balcony, then walked inside. She returned a few seconds later, before hiding behind a curtain and tossing a towel into the crowd. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. That said, nobody has attempted to recreate this particular moment in MJ's life. It's a choice.

Janelle Monae Credits MJ As A Formative Influence

Janelle Monae is frequently compared to Prince, in terms of style and musical range. She also worked with the iconic pop star before his death. However, the singer has always maintained a soft spot for Michael Jackson. She gushed about the King of Pop's lasting influence during a 2015 appearance on Conan. She went as far as to claim that MJ inspired her to become a musician. "According to my Aunt Gloria," Monae recounted. "It was apparent that making music was my dream after she took me to Michael Jackson’s Bad concert in my hometown Kansas City."

The singer claimed that Jackson's impact was so significant that began to emulate him. "The next morning I went to church and started beating on the back of a pew, tapping and singing Michael Jackson’s 'Beat It.' That moment gave me great joy and extra confidence." Monae's confidence is undeniable, as evidenced by her electric stage presence. The balcony recreation was a tribute to a formative musical influence, and as unorthodox as it was, it served as a full circle moment for the acclaimed singer.