Finesse2tymes Reflects On How He Got Through Solitary Confinement

Finesse2tymes recently reflected on his experiences in solitary confinement after spending over four years behind bars. Appearing on The Baller Alert Show, the Memphis rapper discussed his time in prison after pleading guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm back in 2018. He ended up getting out on July 1, 2022.
"I'm locked up seven months. COVID-19 hit. They keep me in there another seven and a half months," he said of solitary confinement. When asked how that's legal, Finesse2tymes responded: "Because it's the federal government. It's the federal system. Who you gonna go tell? Who you gonna write a grievance on?" From there, he revealed he was getting a Bologna sandwich for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. "It got to a point where I didn't have anybody to call on. You can't use the phone. You ain't got no communication to your family," he said. As for how he made it through, he continued: "It got to the point where I couldn't call on God because like, I'm a man. I know that might sound crazy, but everybody always call on God when they get in a f*cked up situation. I just ain't one of them, so I'm like, 'Instead of calling on God, let me actually learn what God wants me to know."
Finesse2tymes Performs In Memphis
The interview has been generating plenty of buzz on social media. When Baller Alert shared the clip on Instagram, one user commented: "Dudes will hear this and still commit crimes." Another wrote: "He really smart af… I got so much respect for people who make bad choices, serve time, and become stars/excel in whatever field the pursue." Others reflected on their own experience with the criminal justice system.
Finesse2tymes Reflects On His Time Behind Bars
As for his music career, Finesse2tymes recently made headlines for revealing that he wants to work with Moneybagg Yo again, despite feuding with him before his time in prison. Check out Finesse2tymes' full comments on solitary confinement below.
