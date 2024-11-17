Finesse2tymes Reflects On How He Got Through Solitary Confinement

"I'm locked up seven months. COVID-19 hit. They keep me in there another seven and a half months," he said of solitary confinement. When asked how that's legal, Finesse2tymes responded: "Because it's the federal government. It's the federal system. Who you gonna go tell? Who you gonna write a grievance on?" From there, he revealed he was getting a Bologna sandwich for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. "It got to a point where I didn't have anybody to call on. You can't use the phone. You ain't got no communication to your family," he said. As for how he made it through, he continued: "It got to the point where I couldn't call on God because like, I'm a man. I know that might sound crazy, but everybody always call on God when they get in a f*cked up situation. I just ain't one of them, so I'm like, 'Instead of calling on God, let me actually learn what God wants me to know."