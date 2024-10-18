Finesse2tymes Confrontation Leads To Man Getting Beat Up During "20v1" Show

Finesse wasn't happy with how the man insulted him.

Finesse2tymes is known for his frequent relationship antics outside of his music, and a recent appearance on a "20 V 1" dating show contributes to these hijinks. For those unaware, this is a show in which someone basically sorts through a group of suitors and judges them, which results in a lot of awkward and often bizarre moments. It's unclear what role the Memphis MC had this time around, but he eventually got heated with another man's comments. When the other man called him a "h*e," Finesse rushed to him, but his entourage got to them man before he could. After the beating, the crowd dispersed, and the clip below leaves the question of how they settled this as an unanswered mystery.

Of course, this isn't the first time that a celebrity guest absolutely popped off during one of these "20 V 1" shows. Tia Kemp recently berated a contestant over what she perceived as a shady gift: a giant toothbrush for her new veneers. This show can be as viral as it can be pretty combative, and that obviously leads into its popularity.

Finesse2tymes' Hectic "20 V 1" Appearance

As for Finesse2tymes, his most recent relationship drama development was with her ex Nia Love, who apologized for thinking that he was her recent child's father. Even Finesse's girlfriend and mother blasted Love during a livestream, calling her out for not doing her due diligence and leading to all this confusion. It seems like a pretty odd situation, but at least we got some more factual information that clarifies it in the grand scheme of things. Hopefully the 32-year-old doesn't face more speculative misdirections like these in the future, although we all know that can be a two-way street.

Meanwhile, Finesse2tymes still has his sister-wives in a row, and they continue to elicit the Internet's amusement, confusion, and surprise. Considering how he reacted to this "20 V 1" participant, it's not that surprising to see why his other relationship antics captivate so many online gossipers. All we can hope for is that things don't turn violent next time, as Finesse barely had to say a word for people to start beating on this man.