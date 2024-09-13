Finesse2tymes & His Sister-Wives Flaunt Wild Bedroom Antics In NSFW Footage

Finesse2tymes' new track "Demure" drops soon.

Finesse2tymes never fails to shock fans with his wild online antics, and his latest post on Triller is no exception. Earlier this week, he dropped off a snippet of his upcoming track, "Demure." It arrived alongside some footage of him and his multiple girlfriends hanging out on a boat. He even gave viewers a peek inside their bedroom, which was very much not demure.

As expected, most Instagram users in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section aren't feeling the NSFW clip. "Very Disgusting Very Degrading," one of them jokes. "Nope," someone else says simply. Others are looking forward to hearing the new song, which is expected to arrive soon.

Finesse2tymes Is Not "Demure"

While Finesse2tymes continues to make headlines for his polyamorous relationship, and the wild ways he shows it off, they're not all positive. Earlier this month, for example, he shined a light on one of the downsides of his current situation on Instagram Live. His main girlfriend FNG Shugga found something unspecified on his phone that upset her, prompting an argument between him, her, and his other partners. At the time, he explained to them that he chose them because they were not "upper echelon," and that he could have gotten with "a Sexyy Red a** b****" instead.