Finesse2tymes Confirms He’s Not The Father Of Nia Love's Child

BYCaroline Fisher327 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Finesse2tymes backstage during HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Finesse2tymes, he "learned a lesson."

In November of last year, Nia Love welcomed a healthy baby girl named Sincere, who was previously believed to be Finesse2tymes'. Earlier this week, however, he took to Instagram to unveil the results of a paternity test. The test confirmed that he is not Sincere's biological father. This prompted him to share a lengthy message about the result.

"I can love u so much to the point were I won’t cut u off , I’ll ask god if this person ain’t right , Remove them from my life , And in mysterious ways things happen and I never question it," he wrote. "Just know this , I ain’t take no L , I learned a Lesson , I use to treat women real bad , They say what goes around comes around , u reap what u soe , what go up gotta come down , Cr*zy thing is , I’m prepared , I respect the universe , and I respect the game. Everybody that know me know how much I love my kids , know how much this effected me , But i wish u the best , Just gone kill ya with success , Art of war mind body n soul."

Read More: Finesse2tymes & His Sister-Wives Flaunt Wild Bedroom Antics In NSFW Footage

Nia Love Reveals She Slept With Ex After Finesse2tymes Breakup

Now, Nia Love has taken to social media with a message of her own. In a clip, she explains where the confusion came from. According to her, she slept with her ex during a brief period when she and Finesse2tymes were broken up. Despite this, she was under the impression that the rapper was her child's father, which is why she gave the child his last name. "I didn't know," she explained. "I didn't do all of that stuff thinking that this wasn't your baby."

What do you think of Finesse2tymes hopping online to confirm that Nia Love's child is not his? What about Nia Love setting the record straight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Can't Make His Sister-Wives Get Along During Instagram Live Argument

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...