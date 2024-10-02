Finesse2tymes Confirms He’s Not The Father Of Nia Love's Child

According to Finesse2tymes, he "learned a lesson."

In November of last year, Nia Love welcomed a healthy baby girl named Sincere, who was previously believed to be Finesse2tymes'. Earlier this week, however, he took to Instagram to unveil the results of a paternity test. The test confirmed that he is not Sincere's biological father. This prompted him to share a lengthy message about the result.

"I can love u so much to the point were I won’t cut u off , I’ll ask god if this person ain’t right , Remove them from my life , And in mysterious ways things happen and I never question it," he wrote. "Just know this , I ain’t take no L , I learned a Lesson , I use to treat women real bad , They say what goes around comes around , u reap what u soe , what go up gotta come down , Cr*zy thing is , I’m prepared , I respect the universe , and I respect the game. Everybody that know me know how much I love my kids , know how much this effected me , But i wish u the best , Just gone kill ya with success , Art of war mind body n soul."

Nia Love Reveals She Slept With Ex After Finesse2tymes Breakup

Now, Nia Love has taken to social media with a message of her own. In a clip, she explains where the confusion came from. According to her, she slept with her ex during a brief period when she and Finesse2tymes were broken up. Despite this, she was under the impression that the rapper was her child's father, which is why she gave the child his last name. "I didn't know," she explained. "I didn't do all of that stuff thinking that this wasn't your baby."