Nia Love Apologizes To Finesse2tymes After Discovering He’s Not Her Child’s Father

Nia Love calls the mix-up a "blessing in disguise."

Earlier this week, Finesse2tymes took to Instagram to confirm that he is not the father of Nia Love's daughter, Sincere. He posted the results of a paternity test, as well as a lengthy message about the unfortunate discovery. "Everybody that know me know how much I love my kids , know how much this effected me," he wrote in part. "But i wish u the best , Just gone kill ya with success , Art of war mind body n soul."

Shortly after, Nia Love explained how the mix-up occurred. According to her, she had slept with her ex during a two-week time period when she and Finesse2tymes were broken up. This is what resulted in the pregnancy, but she was under the impression that the child was the rapper's.

Nia Love Issues Message After Finesse2tymes Learns He's Not Her Child's Father

Now, she's issued an apology to Finesse2tymes, who's been left to cope with the fact that a child he previously believed was his is not. In her message, she explained that the mix-up has actually been a blessing, as it allowed her to walk away from a relationship that was no longer healthy for her. "I'm not perfect & never claimed to be," she began. "I apologized to him off the strength of me genuinely not knowing fr but honestly this kind of a blessing for me. Yall don't know what I went through with that man fr I used to cry & pray to God to help me leave him alone & couldn't. It's a blessing in disguise cause I tried so hard to leave the situation & never really could until now."